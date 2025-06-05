Dr. Terry Says Kylie Jenner Should Caution Girls Against Early Boob Jobs

Play video content TMZ.com

Dr. Terry Dubrow’s telling us to slow our roll on praising Kylie Jenner for being real about her breast-augmentation details -- saying she should be using her fame to warn young girls about the dangers of going under the knife too soon.

TMZ caught up with Terry and his wife Heather outside STK 48 on Wednesday, and he didn’t hold back, pointing out that Kylie’s already said she regrets getting her boobs done at 19. So, now it’s time for her to use that platform of hers to give a little real talk about the risks.



Don’t miss our full clip, 'cause Terry’s spilling the tea on why someone like Kylie can totally shift the conversation around plastic surgery -- and why that might be a game-changer.

Meanwhile, Beverly Hills surgeon Dr. Garth Fisher’s office is getting flooded with requests for the exact same boob specs -- 445 cc, moderate profile, half under the muscle, silicone. But, Terry’s telling us everybody needs to slow down and think long and hard about what's right for their own body before ordering the Kylie special.