Kylie Jenner Shows Off Bust in Low-Cut Red Dress

Play video content Instagram/@kyliejenner

Kylie Jenner's bringing the heat in a fiery red dress ... letting her bust show in the low-cut gown on her Instagram.

The reality star proved no one can keep up with this Kar-Jenner when she's dressed to impress ... wearing a skintight ensemble which barely contained her chest.

Jenner's dress was split at the bottom ... revealing just a hint of her tan legs as she gave fans a look at her behind.

KJ gets low in a different snap ... dropping it all the way to the floor in a mirror selfie she took -- flashing a sultry eye for the camera.

Fans who want to look like Kylie can buy this dress now, BTW ... 'cause she says it's now available for purchase through her line khy -- and it costs a whopping $398. As for whether anyone can wear it better -- we're not holding our breath.

Jenner's been lighting up social media recently in a series of scantily-clad pics ... baring all in her best bikini chic as the weather heats up.