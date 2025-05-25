Kylie Jenner Hosts Star-Studded Launch Party for KHY Clothing Collab in West Hollywood

Celebs Turn out for New Clothing Line Collab!!!

Kylie Jenner pulled out all the stops to celebrate the launch of her KHY x Dilara Findikoglu clothing collab with a star-studded party to kick things off.

The celeb-packed shindig for Kylie's brand, KHY, went down at The Bird Streets Club in West Hollywood on Saturday night. The exclusive event inside the members only club drew a powerful guest list including, Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Hailey Bieber, Kris Jenner and NBA legend LeBron James.

Other attendees included Lori Harvey, Amelia Gray Hamlin, influencer Yris Palmer, "The Bachelor" star Gabby Windey, and former "Real Housewives of Miami" star Joanna Krupa who celebrated the billionaire's latest fashion line drop, which features a mix of wardrobe staples, basics, and investment pieces.

With KHY x Dilara Findikoglu launching May 28, KJ adds yet another notch to her ever-growing business empire.