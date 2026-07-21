Terry Dubrow Bets Vicki Gunvalson $100K He Can Prove He Didn't Inherit His Wealth

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Terry Dubrow wants Vicki Gunvalson to shut up about how he and Heather Dubrow made their money ... and thinks he can squash the speculation with a not-so-friendly wager.

We got Terry outside Steak 48 in Beverly Hills Monday, and he had a lot to say about "The Real Housewives of Orange County" star running her mouth.

Here's the deal ... VG's saying Terry and Heather didn't work for their wealth, but actually inherited it from Terry's late brother, Kevin.

But the Dubrows say Vicki's full of it.

In fact, Terry challenged Vicki to put her money where her mouth is ... to the tune of $100K.

Check out the clip ... the "Botched" star is so confident he can prove Vicki wrong, he's willing to put 6 figures on the line.