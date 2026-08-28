Angel McCoughtry Blasts Enes Kanter, Calls For League-Wide WNBA Ban

Angel McCoughtry isn't mincing words when it comes to Enes Kanter Freedom ... the former WNBA star just lit up the 11-year NBA vet!

TMZ Sports ran into the 5x WNBA All-Star at LAX on Thursday amid the raging controversy ... and Angel didn't hold back, teeing off on not just Kanter, but the guys who have thrown sex toys on the court.

A green sex toy was thrown onto the court during the WNBA game between the LA Sparks and Atlanta Dream. pic.twitter.com/q4GpmbSfpA @TPostMillennial

"I just have a question to the guys out there. What is the obsession? The dildos are being thrown on the ground. You guys are coming with the shirts. There's no transgender in the WNBA. So y'all are going on a frenzy about what? What is the obsession with this? Why can't we play and have fun?"

McCoughtry continued ... "There's a reason Enes is banned from his country, Turkey. But like, leave women alone. Who messes with women? If you mess with women, you're a weak man."

Natasha Cloud scores, exchanges words with Enes Kanter, and he’s escorted from the game 👀pic.twitter.com/sHbIRLlrae @ClutchPoints

Of course, the controversy reached a fever pitch when Kanter was tossed, and subsequently banned, from Chicago Sky games following a heated verbal argument with Natasha Cloud on Sunday.

Angel says the Sky handling it in-house isn't enough ... she wants the whole league to slam the door on Enes.

"You should be banned. What, are you about to come to L.A. next and do it or go to New York next and do it? We're not tolerating that kind of behavior. Leave us alone."

As for the issue as a whole, McCoughtry believes it's a pointless conversation.

"There's not an active trans player in the WNBA. Why y'all keep coming at us? It has nothing to do with us right now. If it happened, then have the conversation. It's not happening."

Angel saved her sharpest shot for last.