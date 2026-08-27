Ex-Vikings Star Bryant McKinnie Gunning To Work In NFL Front Office

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Bryant McKinnie is ready to trade the trenches for the draft room!

The retired Pro Bowl tackle, who starred for the Minnesota Vikings and later won a Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens, recently swung by the TMZ offices, where he told Babcock he'd love a front office gig so he can finally start fixing some of the head-scratching decisions he sees from the couch.

“I would like to work in the front office and try to help them out,” McKinnie said. “Sometimes I sit there, I’m like, ‘Who was making these decisions?’

The 6'7" big man continued ... "Sometimes I just feel like the picks just aren’t making sense sometimes."

McKinnie said he's particularly interested in recruiting and drafting ... and he's obviously got a wealth of experience from his pro football playing days in Minnesota and Baltimore.

Speaking of, we asked Bryant if he'd consider reaching out to any of his former teams lookin' for a job.

“Well, I don’t know if I want to live back in Minnesota," McKinnie said laughing.

"I wouldn’t mind the Chargers, you know, somewhere with nice weather. The Dolphins, anybody. I feel like the Dolphins need somebody to come in who really has some wherewithal, like know what’s going on, kind of help because I sometimes just don’t know what the picks are.”

Bryant clearly has strong opinions on roster building ... the question is, will an organization give him a chance to work behind the scenes?

There's a bunch more with McKinnie ... where we talk all about life after football (Bryant's got businesses, a podcast, and a bunch more going on!), and how teams will possibly block Myles Garrett and Aaron Donald -- if AD returns.