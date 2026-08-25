Enes Kanter Freedom Banned From WNBA Arena After Natasha Cloud Altercation

Enes Kanter Freedom's WNBA bid has already hit a speed bump ... because one of the league's teams has banned him from its arena following his verbal altercation with a player.

Michael Alter -- the owner of the Chicago Sky -- announced during a news conference Tuesday that the former NBA star has been banned from Wintrust Arena in the Windy City.

Natasha Cloud scores, exchanges words with Enes Kanter, and he’s escorted from the game 👀pic.twitter.com/sHbIRLlrae @ClutchPoints

Alter reportedly told the media, "He has demonstrated to us, unequivocally, that he has the potential to be a threat."

As you know ... Chicago's guard Natasha Cloud started jawing with Enes during Sunday's game between the Sky and the Indiana Fever, when Enes was sitting along the baseline.

Play video content Video: Enes Kanter Freedom Claims Natasha Cloud Went Below the Belt With Sophie Cunningham Dig Fox News

Enes took a few steps toward Natasha ... though he didn't step on the court -- and no physical altercation between the two took place. Security swooped in and booted him.

Enes later said Natasha yelled that Sophie Cunningham, the WNBA player who has spoken out against trans women playing in the league, wouldn't sleep with him and that sparked the altercation.

Sources with direct knowledge told us the WNBA planned to let the controversy go away on its own, without a ban, because Enes didn't go onto the court or do anything else egregious.

Obviously, Alter wasn't content to let things blow over ... instead making the serious decision to enforce a ban.