Adrien Broner Faces Charge Over Trespass Arrest After Florida Casino's Lifetime Ban

Former boxer Adrien Broner is facing a criminal trespass charge after cops say she showed up at a Florida casino despite being banned for life ... TMZ has learned.

According to court documents, Adrien is charged with trespass in connection with an alleged incident at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.

The Seminole Police Department report says officers were called to the casino in April 2024 over an alleged trespass. They say Adrien was issued a lifetime ban from the casino back in August 2023 ... but claim he came back anyway, leading to his arrest.

The case has apparently dragged on for years … and recently the court issued a warrant for Adrien's arrest.

Adrien has yet to respond to the case.