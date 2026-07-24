Watch Adrien Broner Learn He's Being Sued For Sexual Assault On Live Stream

Adrien Broner was streaming with Deen The Great when he learned in real-time a woman was taking him to court over an alleged sexual battery, TMZ has learned.

Adrien Broner reacts to TMZ reporting he’s being sued for sexual battery and assault pic.twitter.com/VUgotPj7ek @HappyPunch

The former boxer was live streaming Thursday when an associate flagged to him TMZ's exclusive about the lawsuit. Adrien and his friends didn't seem to be too concerned with the former boxer and pals making jokes about the situation.

As TMZ first reported, a woman named Havana Saint claimed she was encouraged to drink heavily at an after-party on June 2, and Adrien let her stay at his place for the night when she was too drunk to drive home. At some point during the night, Havana says Adrien tried forcing sex on her -- including "sexual intercourse, oral sex and a hand job" -- and alleged he exposed his genitals to her and tried forcing her hand on them.

According to Havana, Adrien told her the next morning he was pissed they didn't do anything sexual ... and attempted to make a move again.

In a separate event days later, Havana alleges the world champion "physically pulled or dragged" her from the house and pressured her to come with him to his Los Angeles pad for a hookup.

There are plenty of other allegations, but you get the idea.