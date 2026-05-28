DeenTheGreat Bails Out of Jail After Arrest, Hugs Adrien Broner on Video

Play video content Video: DeenTheGreat Released From Jail, Greets Adrien Broner After Release

Streamer DeenTheGreat is out of jail following his arrest for alleged attempted robbery ... and TMZ has obtained video showing the influencer celebrating his release with a familiar face by his side.

Here’s the moment ... Deen -- real name Nurideen Shabazz -- walks out through a gated release area Wednesday night in Miami, before immediately embracing model and internet personality Celina Powell waiting for him outside. Moments later, he also links up with streaming partner and former boxing champ Adrien Broner ... who paid the $2500 bail to spring DTG from behind bars.

The mood outside the facility looked like a happy reunion despite the looming legal drama ... with phones recording as the group gathered around Deen following his release.

We broke the story that Deen was arrested on a felony charge of robbery/strongarm/attempt after police say he allegedly tried to snatch a woman's phone during an argument outside a Miami yacht party.

Play video content Video: Streamer DeenTheGreat Kicks Girl Off Yacht Kick/DeenTheGreat

According to the police report, the alleged victim -- a woman named Destiny Aleman -- told officers Deen grabbed her forearm while allegedly attempting to stop her from recording the interaction.

Deen later entered a not guilty plea, and now he’s back outside with his inner circle already rallying around him.