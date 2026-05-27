Streamer DeenTheGreat Pleads Not Guilty After Miami Yacht Arrest

DeenTheGreat is pleading not guilty to an attempted robbery charge after cops say he tried snatching a woman's phone during a confrontation on a yacht in Miami ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, the influencer, whose real name is Nurideen Shabazz, formally entered a written plea of not guilty after his arrest on a felony charge of robbery/strongarm/attempt. The filing also demands a jury trial and requests discovery from prosecutors.

Deen's attorney, Richard Cooper, tells TMZ ... "Mr. Shabazz has had a target on his back for some time now by people wishing to make a name for themselves off of his hard work. The facts are incomplete so far and we ask for patience. We expect the legal process—not social media commentary or clout-chasing—to determine the outcome."

We broke the story that Deen was arrested on Wednesday morning after cops say officers responded to a dispute involving a woman named Destiny Aleman, who claimed Deen became upset because other men were talking to her despite his warning her not to entertain anyone else.

According to the police report, Aleman told police Deen kicked her off the yacht before grabbing her forearm and trying to snatch her phone after kicking her off the boat ... leaving a scratch on her arm.

Play video content Video: Streamer DeenTheGreat Kicks Girl Off Yacht Kick/DeenTheGreat

Police say Ring camera footage from the property shows Deen yelling for someone to grab the woman's phone and make sure she wasn't recording him.