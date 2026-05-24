Twitch Streamer Hasan Piker Reportedly Subpoenaed in Federal Cuba Probe

Hasan Piker has reportedly been subpoenaed by federal officials as part of a widening investigation into whether U.S. activists violated laws and sanctions while supporting Cuba’s communist regime.

The far-left Twitch streamer and CodePink cofounder Medea Benjamin were served "Requests for Information" by the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control tied to a March trip to Cuba organized through the "Nuestra América Convoy," according to Fox News Digital.

Investigators are reportedly examining whether activists illegally financed travel, coordinated logistics, or conducted prohibited transactions involving Cuba, including possible stays at hotels on the U.S. State Department's restricted list.

The investigation is allegedly part of a broader federal crackdown involving the Treasury, Justice and State Departments into alleged foreign influence operations and extremist political networks operating inside the U.S. Sources told Fox as many as 40 Americans are under scrutiny, with more subpoenas expected.

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