'90 Day Fiancé' Alum Eric Rosenbrook Cuts Deal In Battery Case Involving Leida

Eric Rosenbrook -- a reality star formerly on "90 Day Fiancé" -- cut a deal with prosecutors in a battery case involving his wife.

The deal called for Eric to plead guilty to "disorderly conduct, domestic abuse assessments" in exchange for a misdemeanor battery charge being dropped.

Eric looks like he has a path to avoid jail time here ... as long as he keeps his nose clean for the next 12 months. The plea deal comes with a bunch of conditions, most notably committing no crimes, staying sober, and not going into any bars.

Remember ... this whole case started with Eric being arrested in Wisconsin last year for allegedly getting drunk and slapping his wife, Leida Margaretha, on the Fourth of July.

Eric's not out of the woods yet ... according to Us Weekly ... the plea deal says if he violates any of the terms, police can issue a warrant for his arrest.