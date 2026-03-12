'90 Day Fiancé' Star's Ex-Boyfriend Found Not Guilty of Attempted Murder

Cole Goldberg -- who was accused of trying to kill "90 Day Fiancé" alum Caroline Schwitzky -- has been found not guilty of attempted murder.

Goldberg was acquitted of the crime in a West Palm Beach, Florida courtroom Thursday after three days of testimony.

The judge renders a verdict in Cole Goldberg's bench trial, where he faced an attempted murder charge after allegedly attacking his girlfriend, '90 Day Fiancé' star Caroline Schwitzsky, on a boat during the 2022 Boca Bash. pic.twitter.com/qu21onZMx1 @CourtTV

Remember ... Schwitzky accused Goldberg of attempted murder back in 2022 -- claiming the two got into a heated argument at the Boca Bash that year, after she dumped Goldberg, and he then held her head underwater.

Witnesses told cops they yelled at Cole to stop, but he kept holding her down. Several people eventually jumped into the water to pull the couple apart.

Goldberg denied allegations that he tried to kill Schwitzky ... instead claiming he was trying to save her. He says he jumped into the water to keep Schwitzky from getting hit by a boat in unfamiliar waters.

Instead of taking his chances with a jury, Goldberg opted for a bench trial and Judge John Parnofiello deliberated overnight. While announcing his decision in court this morning, Judge Parnofiello said there was too much inconsistency in witness testimony ... and enough reasonable doubt to acquit Goldberg.

Goldberg tells TMZ ..."I'm so glad the truth finally came out. I've been dealing with this since 2022, so it feels like a weight has been lifted off my shoulder. There's no resentment with Caroline, I just cant believe she would ever think I could do something like that."

He says his plan is to go back to law school in South Florida ... which was always his goal before he was arrested.

Cole's lawyer, Heidi Perlet and Marc Shiner tells TMZ ... "We are all relieved and grateful that this four year ordeal is over. We had every confidence in Judge Parnofiello's ability to be fair to both sides of the aisle and to follow the law. Despite being a young judge, his sense of fairness, intelligence and reputation for following the law is undisputed"