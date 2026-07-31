Adrien Broner's Lawyer Slams Sexual Battery Accuser's Lawsuit, Calls It a Shakedown

Adrien Broner is firing back at his alleged sexual battery victim … claiming her "one-sided" lawsuit is full of "unproven allegations" ... TMZ has learned.

The boxer's lawyer, Richard L. Cooper, tells TMZ ... "We are aware of the civil complaint that has been filed. Mr. Broner unequivocally denies the allegations and intends to vigorously defend himself in court."

Adrien's lawyer said he was confident the facts and evidence will show the claims are without merit. He asked that the public not jump to conclusions and wait for the outcome in court.

The lawyer ended ... "Unfortunately, we are now accustomed to people trying to get money or notoriety off of Adrien's back."

As TMZ first reported, a woman named Havana Saint sued Adrien for sexual battery and assault. She claims she was invited to a party in June 2026, where drinking was encouraged.

She said she ended up at Adrien's home, where he pressured her to perform sexual acts, including intercourse and oral sex. The alleged victim said she told the boxer "no" over and over.

On a separate date, she said she ended up at Adrien's home again, where he allegedly pressured her again for sex.

She claimed Adrien's streaming partner, DeenTheGreat, made defamatory statements about her after the incident.