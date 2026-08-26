Claressa Shields Wants Beyoncé To Walk Her To The Ring Before Boxing Retirement

Play video content Video: Claressa Shields Wants Beyoncé To Walk Her To The Ring Before Retirement TMZSports.com

Claressa Shields has accomplished just about everything in the boxing ring ... but there's still one more MUST on her bucket list -- Beyoncé!

The undisputed champ stopped by the TMZ Sports offices for a sit-down with Babcock on Tuesday ... where she made a direct plea to Queen Bey.

"Beyoncé, listen, baby girl. Before I retire," 31-year-old Shields said ... "I need you to walk me out. You pick the song, and only perform 30 seconds, one minute, whatever you decide."

"Before I retire, I need Beyoncé to walk out the greatest woman of all time, and that's my only request. I won't ask you for nothing else. I won't even ask you for a picture if that's not what you want."

And, Shields, fresh off a dominant KO performance against Kaye Scott, isn't picky about when it happens ... 'cause the GWOAT says she plans to fight until she's 38.

Claressa has stacked Olympic golds, world titles, historic wins -- she even has a biopic about her life -- but Beyoncé would be a career highlight for the champ!

Check out the rest of the interview with Shields.