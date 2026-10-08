J.R. Smith's Alleged Assault Victim Granted Protective Order, No Contact Allowed

J.R. Smith has been banned from contacting the woman he allegedly injured during a violent altercation last month ... with a Texas judge ordering the former NBA star to steer clear of his accuser.

The order, signed on September 29, bars the retired hooper from communicating with the woman who accused him of hurting her. Smith must also remain at least 1,000 feet away from her home and work.

J.R. was also ordered not to possess any guns or ammo.

The emergency protective order stems from an alleged incident in mid-September, when the 41-year-old allegedly “intentionally, knowingly, or recklessly” injured a woman.

The identity of the alleged victim isn't known, but the woman is described as either a member of his household or someone J.R. was dating.

The criminal complaint accuses Smith of hitting, grabbing, or pushing her with his hand.

A warrant was issued, and J.R. was picked up on September 28 in Royse City, TX, after a police license plate reader hit on his vehicle.

Smith was booked into county jail on one count of assault causing bodily injury/family violence.

J.R. spent the night in jail before posting $5k bond. He hasn't addressed the allegations outside of his attorney saying he was eager to resolve the situation.

In the meantime, Smith cannot contact the alleged victim -- the P.O. runs through December 29.