Keanu Carver -- former NXT star -- was taken into custody in Florida last month ... after authorities say he threatened to kill himself ... and the allegations here are alarming.

According to an incident report from the Orange County Sheriff's Office, obtained by TMZ, cops say a woman called them after Keanu -- real name Kevin Robertson -- entered her unlocked home. It seems she may have known Keanu.

Cops say she told them Keanu told her to buy him tequila, and she refused. She told cops he had a knife and had expressed a desire to die by suicide.

When cops arrived, they said they approached Keanu ... and things got tense. Police say he wasn't listening to their instructions, and when he took a couple of steps towards the woman, cops pounced.

Deputies say they asked Keanu if he wanted to kill himself ... and they say he told them he did -- allegedly adding that he planned on stabbing himself with a knife. Cops say they asked Keanu how much he'd had to drink -- and they say he told them that he'd been drinking all week.

Per the report, Keanu mentioned accusations of domestic violence his ex-girlfriend made against him ... and claimed those accusations caused him to lose his job.

Cops say the woman who called informed them he'd taken a bottle of 2 mg alprazolam -- the generic name for Xanax -- and potentially drank half a bottle of drain cleaner.

Keanu was taken into custody and placed under the Baker Act -- a law that allows for involuntary psychiatric holds in Florida similar to California's 5150 law.

As we reported back in October, NXT star Arianna Grace filed a protective order against him ... after claiming she repeatedly told him to leave her alone and "go the f*** away" in text messages.

The judge put a temporary injunction for protection against stalking in place at the time. Less than 2 weeks later, cops say, this incident took place.