Troy Aikman doesn't like Joe Buck, and he isn't even trying to hide it anymore ... the Hall of Fame QB just took a dig at his longtime broadcast partner during a local radio interview!

The 3x Super Bowl champ was doing his weekly Thursday morning hit on The Ticket in Dallas when host George Dunham, who was without his co-host for the day, asked Troy if he wanted to swing by the studio and hang out ... and Aikman didn't miss the chance to unload on his former friend.

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“I know Joe’s always wanted a one-man booth,” Aikman cracked. “I’m wondering if you’ve always wanted a one-man radio show.”

Dunham laughed off the quip and mentioned he spotted Joe presenting at the CMAs the night before.

Aikman's response? Buck is "Everywhere... ubiquitous."

Of course, it's not random shade. Buck and Aikman have been broadcast partners for 25 years, but the relationship has crumbled ... and it all has to do with money.

Both Joe and Troy's deals were set to expire at the end of the season, but Buck re-signed a lucrative contract, while Troy was left a lame duck, and that's made the situation in the booth very tense.

The guys were reportedly in a heated argument back in October before a game, where they almost came to blows.

Aikman and Buck will have to find a way to stomach each other for seven more Monday Night Football games -- and the Super Bowl -- which they're calling together on February 14th.