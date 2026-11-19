Play video content Video: Cops Rush to Madison Beer and Justin Herbert's Neighborhood After Trespasser Scare KNN News

The Los Angeles neighborhood where singer Madison Beer calls home saw a lot of police activity Wednesday as officers swooped in to find a prowler who is still at large, TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell us ... cops responded to a Wednesday night call for a "possible burglary suspect" at a house in the Hollywood Hills next door to the home where Beer lives with her fiancé, L.A. Chargers Quarterback Justin Herbert.

Our sources say a person spotted the lurker on security cameras from a remote location and then called LAPD. We're told the prowler did not target Madison's home, despite reports to the contrary.

Our sources say that by the time officers arrived on scene, the person was already gone and no one was arrested.

We're told police determined it was a trespasser -- not a burglar -- because there were no signs of a break-in or forced entry. It's unclear whether Madison and/or Justin were home at the time.