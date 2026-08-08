Justin Herbert 'Better Get 2 Rings' After Madison Beer Engagement, Shawne Merriman Says

Play video content Video: Shawne Merriman Says Justin Herbert Better Win Two Super Bowls After Madison Beer Engagement TMZSports.com

Justin Herbert and Madison Beer's training camp love fest won't hurt the Los Angeles Chargers' chances at a Super Bowl ... so says franchise legend Shawne Merriman, who tells TMZ Sports the quarterback's goal better be to get two rings now!!

The recently engaged couple made rounds on social media this week ... when the pop star was spotted running her hands through her man's hair as they sat in the grass.

Madison Beer and Justin Herbert are two lovebirds spotted at Chargers training camp. pic.twitter.com/krM4Mfnoa1 @madisonchart

Merriman isn't worried the romance will take Herbert's eyes off the Lombardi trophy ... and gushed over the two getting together.

As for the Bolts' shot at winning it all, Merriman said they're legit if the whole squad stays healthy.

Play video content Video: Shawne Merriman Says Son Justin Is on Track to Be Nation's Top QB Recruit

There are some other teams Merriman will have his eyes on here soon -- 'cause his son Justin's St. Frances Academy squad is slated to face IMG Academy in November ... and he actually has the exclusive production rights to the showdown between the powerhouses!!

Merriman is committed to giving those future stars a brand-new spotlight at the high school level ... including his own blood, who is getting looks from some major college programs.

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