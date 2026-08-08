Justin Herbert 'Better Get 2 Rings' After Madison Beer Engagement, Shawne Merriman Says
Shawne Merriman Happy For Herbert and Beer Gotta Get 2 Rings Now!!!
Justin Herbert and Madison Beer's training camp love fest won't hurt the Los Angeles Chargers' chances at a Super Bowl ... so says franchise legend Shawne Merriman, who tells TMZ Sports the quarterback's goal better be to get two rings now!!
The recently engaged couple made rounds on social media this week ... when the pop star was spotted running her hands through her man's hair as they sat in the grass.
Madison Beer and Justin Herbert are two lovebirds spotted at Chargers training camp. pic.twitter.com/krM4Mfnoa1 @madisonchart
Merriman isn't worried the romance will take Herbert's eyes off the Lombardi trophy ... and gushed over the two getting together.
As for the Bolts' shot at winning it all, Merriman said they're legit if the whole squad stays healthy.
There are some other teams Merriman will have his eyes on here soon -- 'cause his son Justin's St. Frances Academy squad is slated to face IMG Academy in November ... and he actually has the exclusive production rights to the showdown between the powerhouses!!
Merriman is committed to giving those future stars a brand-new spotlight at the high school level ... including his own blood, who is getting looks from some major college programs.
Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.
Merriman said Justin is on track to be even better than he was on the gridiron ... and joked his position decision might be karma for all the damage he did to all the quarterbacks he faced during his playing days.