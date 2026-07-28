Justin Herbert and Madison Beer Are Engaged

Congrats are in order for Justin Herbert and Madison Beer -- they're engaged!!

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The Los Angeles Chargers quarterback and singer shared the exciting news on Tuesday ... with Beer saying, "meet my fiancé."

It looked like quite the proposal from Herbert ... who got on one knee in front of a romantic landscape.

Obviously, Beer said yes ... and the pair sealed things with a kiss. Beer wore an all-white ensemble for the special day, while Herbert was in black pants and a white long-sleeved shirt.

The two first sparked dating rumors around this time last year ... and they officially went public with their coupling at a Chargers game, where they were spotted sharing a sideline kiss.

They've been inseparable ever since ... and Herbert even starred in one of Beer's music videos, which was tribute to their love.

All their famous friends flooded the comment section ... but one stands out from the rest. Tracie Beer, Madison's mom, poured her heart out in an emotional message.

"My heart is glowing. My soul is fulfilled. My eyes won’t stop watering with tears of joy," mom said Tuesday.

"@justinherbert I love & adore you. @madisonbeer dreams do come true… congratulations to the most incredible, compatible, meant-to-be couple I’ve ever seen."