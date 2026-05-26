Justin Herbert FaceTimes Madison Beer During Concert Soundcheck

Madison Beer had a surprise guest at her soundcheck over the weekend ... when her boyfriend Justin Herbert FaceTimed her right in the middle of it!!

The cute moment went down while the singer was gearing up for her gig in Amsterdam ... and when she was chatting it up with fans before her set, her phone went off.

New video of Justin Herbert calling up Madison Beer during Q&A in Amsterdam at the locket tour. pic.twitter.com/DTcrDVVjvC @madisonchart

Beer answered the call ... and it turns out the Los Angeles Chargers quarterback was on the other line. Video from the crowd shows her explaining she was a bit busy ... and the audience lets out a collective "awwww."

Beer told her man she loves him prior to ending the convo.

She went on to explain Herbert was tied up playing catch with the crew when she took the stage ... so they didn't have time to say goodbye to each other.

It was a cute moment and another glimpse into their relationship ... which isn't all that rare, considering they have a whole music video where they put their love on display.