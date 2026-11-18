The death of the man who was thrown from a Six Flags roller coaster in Georgia has officially been ruled an accident, and the medical examiner's report reveals just how devastating his injuries were.

According to an autopsy report released Wednesday by the Cobb County Medical Examiner, Hassan Jihad Ibn Kariem died from blunt force injuries after being ejected from the Goliath roller coaster at Six Flags Over Georgia in October.

The report says Hassan landed on the roof of a building inside the amusement park ... suffering extensive injuries to his head, neck, torso, arms and legs.

The autopsy was performed the day after the incident, but it doesn't answer the biggest question surrounding the tragedy ... how Hassan managed to come out of his seat in the first place.

Investigators are still trying to determine whether the roller coaster's safety restraint was properly locked. The report lists Hassan as 5-foot-9 and 301 pounds, but doesn't offer any findings about the restraint.

As we previously reported, Hassan was visiting Six Flags with his girlfriend and her family when the horrifying incident unfolded ... and four children were injured during his fall.

Hassan's family also previously told TMZ they were concerned about fake fundraisers circulating in his name following his death.

Goliath remains closed as investigators continue investigating what went wrong.