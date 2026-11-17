Anne Hathaway has a new addition to the family ... and she's already showing off her little bundle of joy in the Big Apple!

"The Devil Wears Prada" star was spotted out and about in New York City Tuesday with a newborn baby strapped to her chest in a front-facing carrier ... marking her first public outing with the little one.

Anne appeared to be in great spirits as she strolled through the city with a friend ... chatting, laughing and even stopping to have her pal snap a few photos.