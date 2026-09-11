Julia Roberts, Anne Hathaway and More Light Up New York Fashion Week 2026

New York Fashion Week brought some of the biggest stars to the city that never sleeps ... and we've put together a series of pics to showcase their most stunning looks.

Julia Roberts turned heads in a white shirt, black pants, and a sparkling black jacket, while Lisa Rinna looked cool, calm, and collected in a gray blazer and thick sunglasses.

Anne Hathaway flashed her baby bump in an all-denim fit ... with the growing belly just showing through the slit in her jacket.