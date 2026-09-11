Julia Roberts, Anne Hathaway and More Light Up New York Fashion Week 2026
Julia Roberts, Anne Hathaway Celebs Stun at NYFW
New York Fashion Week brought some of the biggest stars to the city that never sleeps ... and we've put together a series of pics to showcase their most stunning looks.
Julia Roberts turned heads in a white shirt, black pants, and a sparkling black jacket, while Lisa Rinna looked cool, calm, and collected in a gray blazer and thick sunglasses.
Anne Hathaway flashed her baby bump in an all-denim fit ... with the growing belly just showing through the slit in her jacket.
The Kalogeras sisters stunned in form-fitting cocktail attire ... Victoria Justice nailed the schoolgirl-chic look ... and Cher went with a classic black dress with a textured skirt.
We've also got Camila Cabello, Karlie Kloss, Abby Champion, Coco Jones -- and many more ya gotta click on our gallery to see!