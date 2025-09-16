'Sports Illustrated' Swimsuit Model Ella Halikas Says 'Thin' Trend Ruining NYFW
'Sports Illustrated' model and body-positivity activist Ella Halikas is disappointed in how bad the renewed trend to be thin has affected New York Fashion Week this year ... saying there is not enough representation at all.
Check the clip ... Ella says it’s honestly a little disappointing to see the lack of bodily variety, and she feels like each year when fashion week rolls around, it gets worse and worse ... especially with the direction of thinner being “in."
We spoke with the stunning swimwear model outside the NYFW show she was attending ... and in light of the recent Ozempic craze, she tells us it's seriously impacted the fashion industry.
She shares with us that when she's there, she feels like an outsider, saying this year it's worse than ever ... and feels like the industry is going backwards.
She does have some praise for a few brands -- Eloquii and Christian Siriano in particular -- but overall is pretty disappointed.
The model points out we’re seeing a lot of weight-loss drugs in common use, and notes the “SkinnyTok” trend on TikTok promotes how to lose weight and stay thin, prompting a kind of fatphobia. So we’re seeing artists shift their bodies -- which Ella deems is okay! -- but it means we need inclusivity now more than ever.