'Sports Illustrated' Swimsuit Model Ella Halikas Says 'Thin' Trend Ruining NYFW

Not a Lot of Curve, No Plus at New York Fashion Week!!!

Play video content TMZ.com

'Sports Illustrated' model and body-positivity activist Ella Halikas is disappointed in how bad the renewed trend to be thin has affected New York Fashion Week this year ... saying there is not enough representation at all.

Check the clip ... Ella says it’s honestly a little disappointing to see the lack of bodily variety, and she feels like each year when fashion week rolls around, it gets worse and worse ... especially with the direction of thinner being “in."

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

We spoke with the stunning swimwear model outside the NYFW show she was attending ... and in light of the recent Ozempic craze, she tells us it's seriously impacted the fashion industry.

She shares with us that when she's there, she feels like an outsider, saying this year it's worse than ever ... and feels like the industry is going backwards.

She does have some praise for a few brands -- Eloquii and Christian Siriano in particular -- but overall is pretty disappointed.