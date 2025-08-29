'Mob Wives' Star Renee Graziano Defends Serena Williams, Weight Loss Drugs

Play video content TMZ.com

Renee Graziano is telling people to back off Serena Williams and any other star who's used weight-loss drugs ... telling the haters to go see their doctors if they're jealous of others.

We caught up with "Mob Wives" star at the "Run" movie premiere at AMC Magic Johnson theater in Harlem earlier this week ... and, we talked to her about dropping nearly 60 pounds with Mounjaro -- a drug originally meant for diabetic patients, much like Ozempic, which many rich and famous folks are using to lose weight.

Graziano's very clear about how much real estate her detractors are taking up in her head ... and, the answer is absolutely none.

She says she looks great and even feels Mounjaro is slowing down her aging to a crawl ... and, she's simply not going to apologize for using it.

Graziano adds celebs like Serena -- who recently admitted she's using Zepbound to lose weight -- can do whatever the heck they like ... and, she says people should consult with their own doctors and get some weight-loss drugs instead of just bashing others who do.

We also got the skinny on Renee's upcoming memoir, and she even talked a bit about her friend Jen Shah ... but, in true "Mob Wives" fashion, she won't be snitching on what she and her pal chat about.