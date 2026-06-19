Anne Hathaway Confirms Pregnancy, Sports Bump During Saint-Tropez Getaway

Anne Hathaway's family is getting a little bigger ... 'cause the actress was spotted on vacation proudly showing off her baby bump!

Check out the pics ... the 43-year-old Oscar winner was rocking a bikini with a towel draped around her midsection in Saint-Tropez, and later stepped out in a white cover-up. Either way, the baby bump was hard to miss.

Anne was glowing as she enjoyed a sunny getaway on the French Riviera with husband Adam Shulman and a group of close friends.

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Anne confirmed the baby news herself on IG Friday, proudly showing off her growing belly. She captioned the sweet post, "x Baby, I'm yours x," while Barbara Lewis' track of the same name played in the background.

This marks baby No. 3 for Anne and Adam, who already share two sons -- Jonathan, 10, and Jack, 6.