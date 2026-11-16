Heidi Gardner's boyfriend -- filmmaker Ray Tintori -- has died ... TMZ has learned.

The New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner tells TMZ ... Ray's death is under investigation, and his cause and manner of death are pending further study.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Heidi is grieving the loss and is surrounded by family and friends during this difficult time.

It's unclear exactly when Heidi and Ray started dating ... but he did post about her in July 2025 -- calling her "Prettier and more graceful than the moon and by far the coolest person I've ever met."

Ray shared photos showing the two of them together at the time ... including one where the pair locked lips and another in which she looked at him adoringly.

Ray rose to prominence in the late 2000s as a short film and music video director. He was part of Court 13 -- the filmmaking collective that made the movie "Beasts of the Southern Wild."

Ray's mom, renowned script supervisor and set photographer Mary Cybulski, passed away from Glioblastoma in November of 2025.

Heidi was a cast member on "Saturday Night Live" from 2017 until she was cut after the 2025 season. She was previously married to 'Marvel' writer Zeb Wells.

Ray was 43.