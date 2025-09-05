Heidi Gardner's Moving on to Big Things After 'Saturday Night Live,' Producers Say

Heidi Gardner’s "Saturday Night Live" run is over ... but producers say don’t sweat it ... her stardom’s just taking off, and she’s about to blow up everywhere!

Sources tell TMZ ... 'SNL' is all about launching new talent, and producers say Heidi’s set for a big career -- especially with her role on Apple TV's "Shrinking" and a stack of commercials under her belt.

We’re told producers see Heidi’s career blasting off ... she’s moving on to bigger, better things, while 'SNL' makes room for fresh new faces.

Bottom line, there's no bad blood, no contract drama. 'SNL' just shakes up the cast regularly ... and after 8 years, Heidi’s leaving with everyone still saying she’s crazy talented.