'SNL' Roasts Bill Belichick, Jordon Hudson Age Gap

Bill Belichick's girlfriend Jordon Hudson should be thanking her lucky stars -- 'SNL' took a big swipe at the couple, but it did NOT paint her as a controlling bitch ruining a sports icon's legacy.

Instead, just 2 minutes into Saturday's episode, it was the 49-year age gap between Jordon and Bill 'SNL' writers chose to skewer ... with President Trump -- played by James Austin Johnson -- signing an Executive Order on the coupling.

Mikey Day, as Stephen Miller says, "Sir, this order will make it socially acceptable for a man in his 70s to date a 24-year-old.” Trump adds the new Bill Belichick law will "make girlfriends young again."

The joke played more like a shot at Bill than Jordon ... who's been taking it on the chin with shot after shot about her interrupting the former Patriots coach's CBS interview, and blocking questions about their relationship.

In the week since it aired, Jordon's been skewered by fans, Bill's family and even sources at the University of North Carolina -- Belichick's new employer -- tell TMZ Sports there are concerns about her meddling in his head coaching job.

The 'SNL' skit is more of a jab at Coach B for scoring with a woman who's nowhere near even half his age -- so, yeah, Jordon's gotta be breathing a sigh of relief.

Of course, Bill's GF/publicist likely has her mind on another pressing matter -- her return to the Miss Maine Pageant, which goes down next weekend.

JH came up just short of the crown last year ... while repping her hometown as Miss Hancock, she was named first runner-up.