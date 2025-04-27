Bill Belichick's GF Awkwardly Shuts Down Relationship Question on CBS

Bill Belichick's girlfriend doesn't want to field questions about their relationship ... and, she's not letting him take them either -- 'cause she awkwardly shut down a query about how they met during a CBS interview.

The legendary NFL coach -- who recently took the job as head of the University of North Carolina football team -- sat for a chat on "CBS Sunday Mornings" ... discussing his upcoming book "The Art of Winning," his childhood and his time at the helm of the New England Patriots.

The conversation naturally turned to Jordon Hudson -- Bill's 24-year-old girlfriend ... with interviewer Tony Dokoupil asking if Bill listens to the criticism about their relationship.

Coach Belichick responds he's never let social media hate get to him ... and, when Tony tries to dive into the beginnings of their relationship, Jordon -- sitting on the sidelines and watching the interview -- jumps in.

She says, "We're not talking about this" ... utterly shutting down the question. Dokoupil tries another question about Jordon ... but, Bill seems uncomfortable with it -- and basically skips the question altogether before the interview moves on.

Tony labels Jordon a "constant presence" during the interview ... and, a photo shared in the news package shows her standing close to Bill during one of the breaks.

Play video content TMZSports.com

Of course, we know how Bill and Jordon met ... the two happened to be sitting next to one another on a plane in 2021 when Jordon was still in college -- and they bonded over one of her homework assignments for philosophy.

Play video content TMZ.com

Jordon's been a constant presence in Bill's life over the last year or so ... sharing pictures of romantic dinner dates, performing acrobatic stunts together and even hanging around the University of North Carolina stadium.