Bill Belichick, Jordon Hudson Mum On Engagement Rumors After Super Bowl

If Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson are indeed engaged, they sure don't want the world to know it -- declining to confirm or deny the rumors after Sunday's Super Bowl.

The couple was spotted leaving the Superdome following Philadelphia's big 40-22 win over Kansas City ... and when they were peppered with questions and comments about Belichick's recent rumored proposal, they stayed mum.

Neither commented on the matter ... this despite Hudson wearing a huge ring on that finger throughout her Super Bowl week down in New Orleans.

Engaged or not, the 24-year-old cheerleader made it clear she's deeply in love with her 72-year-old boyfriend regardless ... wearing multiple outfits that paid homage to his coaching tenure.

First, on Saturday morning, she rocked a shirt that trolled the Patriots' come-from-behind win over the Falcons in Super Bowl LI. Then, on Sunday, she debuted a jacket that featured patches related to some of the biggest games Belichick ever coached in.

"It is ironic that I went from never having watched a professional American football game, ever, to meticulously creating an honor piece for this guy," she said of the SB LIX 'fit on Instagram. "Funny how much things change in time, don’t ya think?"

The two also appeared in a Super Bowl commercial together as well ... and Jordon smiled when TMZ Sports spoke with her about it late Sunday evening.