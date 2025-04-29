Jordon Hudson Reposts Bill Belichick Book After Interrupting Question On First Meeting

Jordon Hudson is doubling down on how she met Bill Belichick as the internet casts doubt ... reposting the book the legendary coach signed during their first interaction.

Chapter one of the couple's love story has been scrutinized in recent days ... after Hudson refused to let Belichick talk about it during a now-infamous interview with CBS.

The interruption has folks wondering if their rom-com-esque flight run-in was bogus ... and Hudson's seemingly aware, 'cause she reposted an old Instagram of her "Meetiversary" from February, which showcased the textbook, "Deductive Logic" featuring the eight-time Super Bowl-winning coach's John Hancock.

"February 11th, 2025 ➡️ February 11th, 2021 Happy Meetiversary @billbelichick," she wrote in the caption. "Cheers 🥂 to the fact that you still let me give you lengthy philosophical lectures four years later."

Sources told us months ago their first meet-up occurred on a plane ride from the Boston area to Florida in February 2021 ... where Bill leaned in to inquire about Jordon's book.

After discussing the book for a while, he added his signature to it, before the two swapped contact info.

So ... the question people are asking is -- if that's really what happened, and that's well-documented information, what's the harm in opening up about it one more time??

According to sources familiar with the situation, Hudson was an overbearing presence during Bill's sit-down ... which was evident in how she reacted when the interviewer, Tony Dokoupil, asked the 73-year-old how the two met.

Concern has also reached Belichick's employer ... as we're told folks at the University of North Carolina are concerned about his girlfriend's influence on his tenure as head coach.

The couple was spotted out in New York City on Monday ... but the two declined to answer any questions from the paps.