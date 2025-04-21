Rob Gronkowski Puts Chiseled Bod On Display During Wild WrestleMania Party

Play video content TMZSports.com

Rob Gronkowski's playing days are behind him, but his body certainly didn't get the memo ... 'cause the future Hall of Famer looked NFL ready while hosting his post-WrestleMania rager!!

The four-time Super Bowl champion held his famous Gronk Beach bash at LIV Beach at Fontainebleau Las Vegas after all the WWE festivities concluded over the weekend ... allowing fans in attendance to keep the night going after John Cena's historic win over Cody Rhodes.

At one point in the shindig, Gronk elected to drop top ... and even though there was a bunch of drinking involved, he was showing off a different kind of six pack.

The party included Flo Rida, DJ Irie, Valentino Khan and more ... as well as Flavor Flav, who also took the mic.

Play video content TMZSports.com

It looked like a helluva time ... but it doesn't look like Bill Belichick and his girlfriend took Gronk up on his offer to give them the VIP treatment -- which he told TMZ Sports he'd do if they decided to roll through.