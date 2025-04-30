Bill Belichick Defends Jordon Hudson's Behavior, Bashes CBS

Bill Belichick is racing to Jordon Hudson's side ... defending his girlfriend's behavior during that awkward CBS interview -- while bashing the media company for the way it handled the now-infamous sit-down.

Belichick said Wednesday he agreed to take the chat with Tony Dokoupil for a "CBS Mornings" piece under the premise that queries would "solely" pertain to the contents of his new book, "The Art Of Winning: Lessons from My Life in Football."

However, he said once he got across from the journalist, he was "surprised" that he was asked numerous times about subjects that had nothing to do with his latest work.

Belichick stated he told Dokoupil and CBS producers over and over again he "preferred to keep the conversation centered on the book." He says Jordon, who he admitted he shares "both a personal and professional relationship" with, only interjected after they refused to honor his requests.

"She was not deflecting any specific question or topic," the University of North Carolina head coach said in a statement released by the school, "but simply doing her job to ensure the interview stayed on track."

"Some of the clips make it appear as though we were avoiding the question of how we met," he continued, "but we have been open about the fact that Jordon and I met on a flight to Palm Beach in 2021."

He went on to further bash CBS for its editing of the piece -- explaining "the final eight-minute segment does not reflect the productive 35-minute conversation we had."

"It presents selectively edited clips and stills from just a few minutes of the interview to suggest a false narrative -- that Jordon was attempting to control the conversation -- which is simply not true."

Jordon's been clearly upset by the situation -- as she's re-posted several people who have vocally defended her on their X pages.