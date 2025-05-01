Bill Belichick's Daughter-In-Law Shades Jordon Hudson Over CBS Interview Antics

Criticism of Bill Belichick's girlfriend is now coming from his own family -- the football legend's daughter-in-law just publicly shaded Jordon Hudson for her antics during that now-infamous CBS interview.

Jennifer Schmitt, who's married to Belichick’s son Stephen, lobbed the barbs Hudson's way in an Instagram comment on Wednesday.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The post she commented on featured a video of Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski defending Hudson's seemingly overbearing behavior during Belichick's sit-down with Tony Dokoupil.

Belichick's two former players insisted Hudson was acting appropriately -- alleging her actions were in line with those who have previously been Belichick's publicists.

When Nikki Glaser hopped in the comment section to agree with the two ... Jennifer then whipped out her keyboard to unload her two cents on the matter -- and they weren't exactly complimentary.

"Publicists act in a professional manner," she wrote, "and don’t 'storm' off set delaying an interview."

Jennifer made no further comment. Her IG page is now private.

For Belichick's part, he's adamant Hudson crossed no lines -- saying in a statement Wednesday afternoon the 24-year-old only interjected after he repeatedly told Dokoupil and "CBS Mornings" producers he solely wanted to talk about topics related to his book, "The Art Of Winning: Lessons from My Life in Football."