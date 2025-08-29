Comedian Kam Patterson Being Considered for 'SNL' Cast

"Saturday Night Live" is shaking up its cast ... and, TMZ has learned the name of a potential replacement -- comedian Kam Patterson!

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... 'SNL' is looking at Kam as a possible new cast member -- though he hasn't been sent an official offer yet.

The show is still working on filling other open spots on the show, we're told ... and those decisions will come down soon, as the new season is just weeks away.

Patterson -- a regular on the "Kill Tony" podcast -- is a stand-up comedian with nearly 600K followers on Instagram who has recently talked about how he's not great at acting yet ... though, it sounds like he may get the chance to refine his chops.

ICYMI ... a ton of 'SNL' stars are jumping ship these days, with longtime cast member Heidi Gardner -- who joined the show in 2017 -- the latest to leave the iconic sketch comedy show.

Devon Walker, Michael Longfellow and Emil Wakim -- the latter of whom was only on the show for one season -- are also on their way out.

We're told this isn't abnormal and is just what the show does with the cast, which is always in flux every few years.