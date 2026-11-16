U.S. Basketball Player Busted With 75 Pounds of Weed at Nigerian Airport

An American professional basketball player landed himself in a whole different kind of court ... after authorities in Nigeria allegedly caught him traveling with a staggering 75 pounds of weed in his luggage after he got off a plane.

Da'monte Khiree Greene was arrested Wednesday at an airport in Lagos after flying in from Thailand through Dubai ... but it wasn't his jump shot that caught investigators' attention.

According to Nigeria's National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Greene allegedly ditched two checked suitcases and tried leaving the airport with just his carry-on ... only for authorities to search the abandoned bags and discover 32 packages of cannabis weighing nearly 75 pounds, along with a tracking device.

And the alleged evidence didn't stop at baggage claim ... officials say a search of Greene's phone turned up information suggesting he knew about the suspected drug smuggling operation.

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The 28-year-old hooper reportedly told investigators he'd been playing professional basketball in Thailand since October 2025 and was visiting Nigeria to make connections to further his career.

The Georgia native, who previously played college and semi-pro ball in the U.S., most recently suited up for the Pattani Raptors in Thailand. He had attended Reinhardt University and South Georgia Technical College stateside.