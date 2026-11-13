Earl Thomas’ Wife Pleads Guilty to Conspiracy to Scam $2.7 Million From Ex-NFL Star

Wife Pleads Guilty To Conspiracy to Scam Him Out Of $2.7 Million

Nina Thomas -- the estranged wife of Earl Thomas -- has fallen on her sword in her criminal case, pleading guilty to conspiring to scam her former NFL star husband out of $2.7 million.

According to federal court document, obtained by TMZ, Nina will plead guilty to 1 count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud as part of a plea deal with prosecutors, and she faces a maximum of 5 years in prison and/or a $250,000 fine. The judge also ordered Nina and co-defendant Kevin Thompson to be jointly responsible for paying restitution in the amount of $3.497,444.64.

Under the agreement ... Kevin will plead guilty to 2 charges -- conspiracy to commit wire fraud and possession with intent to distribute cocaine. Kevin faces 5 years in prison on the wire fraud charge and/or a fine of $250,000. He also faces up to 40 years in prison on the cocaine distribution charge and a fine of $5 million.

As we previously reported ... in 2024, Nina and Kevin were indicted on federal charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, aggravated identity theft and money laundering. Thompson was also charged with possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Prosecutors said the defendants swindled Earl out of millions of dollars after Nina’s marriage to the ex-Seattle Seahawks free safety went up in smoke.

Prosecutors alleged Nina kicked off her scheme to illegally siphon cash from Earl in September 2021 -- after she filed for divorce from him in 2020. The estranged couple got married in 2016 at a lavish ceremony attended by the likes of Russell Wilson and Ciara.

Prosecutors accuse Nina and Kevin of taking money from Earl without his knowledge ... and transferring the funds and other property into bank accounts under their control.

The authorities claim the defendants stole more than $2.7 million from the Earl ... and says they made expensive purchases, spending $28,796 on an Hermès Birkin handbag and $52,890 on a Porsche Panamera. Prosecutors also say the two charged $5,500 on Earl’s credit card for a plastic surgery operation.