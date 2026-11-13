Rod Wave Asks Judge to Throw Out Evidence From April 2025 Search

Rod Wave says cops overstepped their bounds when they searched his vehicles back in April 2025 ... claiming they had no justifiable reason to suppose they’d find evidence of a burglary inside them.

The rapper filed court documents asking the judge to throw out any and all evidence obtained from searching his grey GMC Denali, black Rolls-Royce, and gold Mercedes G63.

According to Rod’s lawyers, cops were called because of a burglary -- and had no reason to believe the gun they allegedly saw in the back of the Denali was in any way connected to the burglary.

In fact, his lawyers say one detective even omitted that both Rod and another man told officers at the scene that the Denali arrived after the burglary took place ... which they say further reduced the chance that any evidence of the burglary could be found in the car.

Cops allegedly found three firearms, three magazines, and sixteen bullets ... but Rod’s lawyers want a judge to order that evidence thrown out as so-called "fruit of the poisonous tree" from the unconstitutional search.

As we’ve reported ... Rod was arrested about a month after the alleged burglary took place. He was booked on 14 charges, including aggravated assault involving the use of a firearm.

Police say he and one of his associates got into a verbal argument as they were carrying out items from the residence ... which is when a Glock 20 10mm semi-automatic pistol was pulled and fired.

Rod’s lawyers have vehemently denied the allegations against the rapper ... insisting he’s the victim of a burglary and committed no crimes.