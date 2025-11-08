Rod Wave Arrested on Weapon, Drug Accusations

Rapper Rod Wave was arrested in Fulton County, Georgia Friday on weapon and drug charges.

TMZ has learned he was arrested by the Atlanta Police Department for possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, reckless driving, possession of a Schedule V controlled substance and possession of Schedule II controlled substance.

He is still in custody as of Saturday morning, but won't be for long. Rod's attorney, Drew Findling, tells TMZ ... he already had his first appearance in court, where they agreed to an $8,000 bond.

It is unclear what led to the "Leavin" hitmaker's arrest. TMZ has reached out to the APD for more information ... so far, no word back.

Rod -- born Rodarius Green -- found himself behind bars this spring after he was accused of firing off his Glock 20 10mm semi-automatic pistol at his Atlanta-area home following a disagreement with his realtors and other associates. Police told us he also attempted to flee the scene to avoid apprehension.

We were told the incident broke his active bond order, which stemmed from an October 2020 battery incident.

He was hit with an array of charges, which included aggravated assault; possession of firearm during the commission of a felony; reckless conduct and more. His attorneys defended him at the time, telling TMZ the charges were meritless.