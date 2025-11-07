Delonte West Issued Narcan ... Before Obstruction, Public Intoxication Arrest

Delonte West was administered the potentially life-saving drug, Narcan, before being put in handcuffs and arrested earlier this week, TMZ Sports has learned.

We broke the story ... the 42-year-old former NBA player was taken into custody in Fairfax County, Virginia, on Monday, after the local police department received a call for a man who was found unconscious and not breathing.

Our sources tell us that when cops and EMS arrived, West was breathing ... but was still administered the Naloxone spray, an opioid antagonist, which rapidly reverses the effects of opioids, out of an abundance of caution.

We're told Delonte refused a ride to the hospital, where officials wanted him to get checked out by doctors.

Instead of the emergency room, West, who we're told was intoxicated, was taken into custody for obstruction/resisting arrest without force and public intoxication, before he was hauled off to the local jail.