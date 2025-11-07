Delonte West Arrested After Being Found Unconscious

Delonte West found himself back in the slammer in Virginia -- this time, for a scary situation.

The former NBA star was taken into custody on Nov. 3 after the Fairfax County Police Department received a call for service regarding a male found unconscious and not breathing, the department tells us.

Officers arrived at the scene at a section of Fair Haven Avenue and Richmond Highway with EMS, and found him to be breathing. Police tell us they offered to take West to a hospital and he refused.

He was so intoxicated, he was arrested for his own safety, they add.

West has since been bonded out, and it's unclear if he will be facing any charges at this time.

His latest arrest comes almost exactly one year after the same police department booked him for trespassing. We told you all about it -- he had returned to a site he was banned from on Nov. 1, 2024, and cops had enough evidence to issue a warrant for his arrest.

We also broke the news when he was locked up in June 2024 after he was accused of violating conditions of release and resisting arrest.