Delonte West Appears Strung Out In Parking Lot Days After Concerning Arrest

Delonte West has resurfaced following his most recent arrest ... appearing completely strung out while walking through a parking lot in Virginia -- and the video is heartbreaking.

TMZ Sports has obtained footage of the former Boston Celtics guard roaming around Alexandria around 7 PM on Thursday ...wobbling and putting his hand to his head.

We're told West -- who was wearing a t-shirt, basketball shorts, slides and a red cap in the video -- frequents the area ... and it's not necessarily a great part of town.

While West is known to hang in that particular parking lot, witnesses say he's usually much more with it and friendly than how he was acting this week.

As we previously reported, the 40-year-old was booked last week for violating conditions of release and resisting arrest ... and cops say he suffered a medical emergency during a foot pursuit.

Narcan was administered ... and he was taken to a nearby hospital.

West has publicly struggled since his NBA career ended after the 2011-12 season ... and Mark Cuban helped him enter rehab in 2020.

