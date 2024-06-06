Delonte West Arrested Again ... Takes Alarming Mug Shot

Former NBA star Delonte West has been arrested again, TMZ Sports has confirmed ... and based on the mug shot he took while in custody, it seems he's fallen on some very difficult times.

According to a jail official, the ex-Boston Celtics point guard was booked in the Fairfax County Detention Center in Virginia at 4:35 AM on Thursday on two misdemeanor charges -- violating conditions of release and resisting arrest.

While being processed, West posed for a worrisome mug shot -- where he appeared to struggle to keep his eyes open.

The 40-year-old is currently being held on $2,000 bond ... and is slated to appear in court on Friday, officials say. Further details surrounding the allegations against him, however, were not made immediately available.

West has had numerous run-ins with police since he left the NBA following the 2011-12 season ... although at various points through the past few years, he seemed to get things back on track.

He worked with Mark Cuban to go to rehab in 2020 ... and in 2022, he tried out for the Big 3 in the hopes of resuming his basketball career.

However, since the comeback attempt, he's been arrested several times ... including twice in a two-week span in the fall of 2022.