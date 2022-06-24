Delonte West Gets Flooring Job After Panhandling In Streets

Delonte West said he was looking for a job -- and he found one.

The ex-NBA star landed a flooring gig this week ... after some amazing people heard about his tough situation and decided to help out.

Play video content The Image Direct

As we previously reported, West -- who has battled mental health and addiction issues -- has been working hard at building a better life for himself ... but said earlier this week he was in between jobs.

We're told the team at the Beyer Subaru car dealership in Alexandria, Virginia saw the stories about West and noticed he had been asking for money nearby ... so they put their heads together to figure out a way to help him earn some dough.

As it turns out, the dealership is currently getting some floor work done ... so they asked the company in charge of the project if West could lend a hand.

We're told the flooring company was thrilled to have the extra help ... and West has been working with them for the past two days -- and doing a great job!!

Roommates let’s keep former NBA player Delonte West in our prayers. Looks like he was spotted on the side of the road in Alexandria, VA recently. 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/wmgVVmff2m — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) June 11, 2022 @TheShadeRoom

We're told West has been nothing but polite with the whole crew ... sharing stories and talking with everyone throughout the day.