Delonte West Arrested Again ... Twice In Two Weeks

More disturbing news for former NBA star Delonte West ... TMZ Sports has learned after he was arrested in mid-October -- he was busted again just two weeks later.

The Fairfax County Police Dept. tells us officers were called to a residential area on Oct. 29 at around 3:47 PM over reports of a man who appeared to be drunk. When they arrived on scene, cops say they found West "lying next to a car with an open door."

After making contact with the 39-year-old ... officials say they arrested him for being drunk in public, and then transported the ex-Dallas Mavericks point guard to a nearby hospital for further evaluation.

Court records show he was ultimately charged with misdemeanor intoxication in public ... and a hearing on the matter has been set for January.

The incident came just 14 days after West had been previously arrested in a similar fashion just about a mile away.

In that case, police said they arrested West following calls that he had been trespassing in a vehicle. Court records show he was hit with four charges ... including drunk in public and vehicle trespassing.

West had appeared to be turning his life around prior to the October run-ins with cops ... he had scored a tryout with the Big3 in March ... and also landed a job with a flooring company in June.

However, his former boss, Mavs owner Mark Cuban, told us in September he had heard West was struggling with some issues.