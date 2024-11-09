Delonte West Arrested Again

Delonte West has been arrested yet again, TMZ Sports has learned.

The Fairfax County Police Department tells us ... the former NBA star was thrown behind bars in Virginia on Nov. 2 -- after he was accused of trespassing.

The FCPD says the allegations came down on Nov. 1 ... after a person reported that West would not leave an area in Huntington that he was banned from. The FCPD claims the complainant showed officers video surveillance that corroborated their story. A warrant for West's arrest was obtained a short time later.

On Nov. 2, at around 8:48 PM, the FCPD says they found West walking near the Huntington Metro ... and he was arrested and held on a $1,000 bond.

Jail records show he was released from custody on Nov. 3.

He's since been charged with a misdemeanor ... and is now due in court for a hearing on the matter in January.